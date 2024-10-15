Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 297.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Datadog were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,485,000 after purchasing an additional 171,693 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Datadog by 9.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,620,000 after purchasing an additional 331,808 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 5.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,486,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,487,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 19.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,068,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,518,000 after purchasing an additional 172,887 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,054,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at $42,237,771.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $14,192,544.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 347,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,822,395.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,574 shares of company stock worth $41,291,591 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $129.12 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.24 and its 200-day moving average is $119.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 403.50, a P/E/G ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

