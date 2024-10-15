Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $273,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 458.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,281,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,692,000 after buying an additional 62,595 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,181,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,064,000 after purchasing an additional 73,902 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,162,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,044,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 368.0% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 646,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,594,000 after buying an additional 508,504 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $147.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.20 and a 200-day moving average of $130.52. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $147.63.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on DFS

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.