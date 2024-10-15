Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 444.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,020,000 after acquiring an additional 654,460 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,147,000 after purchasing an additional 304,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.93. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

