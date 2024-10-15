Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 266.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,199,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,621,000 after buying an additional 451,242 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $6,010,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $171.14 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Extra Space Storage

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,663.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.