Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Gartner were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 223.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Gartner by 58.7% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at $577,874,865.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total transaction of $17,213,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total value of $6,099,476.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,228,502.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IT opened at $527.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $529.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $496.73 and a 200-day moving average of $466.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.86.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

