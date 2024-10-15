Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 272.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Block were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after buying an additional 1,277,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.49.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,715,608.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 434,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,007.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,214 shares of company stock worth $1,637,932. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

