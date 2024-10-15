Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 710.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in UDR were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,275,000 after purchasing an additional 233,475 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in UDR by 370.6% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 222,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 175,566 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the second quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2,250.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 35,824 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in UDR by 64.6% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,447,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,148,000 after acquiring an additional 567,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.28.

UDR Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UDR opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.32, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.85. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.96.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 414.64%.

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.