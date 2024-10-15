Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 575.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.26.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $104.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $133.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

