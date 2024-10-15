Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 2,304 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 268.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the first quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Onsemi by 690.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 88,496 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the first quarter worth approximately $774,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the first quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Onsemi by 42.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Onsemi news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,515,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.65. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $92.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ON. Citigroup cut Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onsemi

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.