Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 843 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 227.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Atlassian by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Atlassian by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $194.00 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of -167.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.70.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Baird R W cut shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.29.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total value of $1,433,978.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,566,864.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total value of $1,433,978.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,566,864.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $139,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,405. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,185 shares of company stock valued at $37,974,043 in the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

