Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 229.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Baxter International by 974.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Baxter International by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

BAX stock opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

