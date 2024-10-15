Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,456.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,423.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1,392.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,363.75.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

