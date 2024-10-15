Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 576.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ball were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Ball by 598.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Up 1.2 %

BALL opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.19.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W raised Ball from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.08.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

