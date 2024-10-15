Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,387 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in DexCom were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 255.2% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 492.2% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM stock opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Baird R W cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.69.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

