Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Pool were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 68.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 232.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Pool by 26.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool stock opened at $368.31 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.07.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.44.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

