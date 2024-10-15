Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,189 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 90.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,445.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.49. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.454 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

