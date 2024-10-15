Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 410.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Masco were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Masco by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $85.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.