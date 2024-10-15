Mather Group LLC. Invests $35,000 in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,402,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 56,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Price Performance

ROE opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Increases Dividend

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Astoria US Quality Kings ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

