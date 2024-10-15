Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in EQT were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,922,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,814,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,222 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. EQT’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.