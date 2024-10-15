Mather Group LLC. Reduces Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,399 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ndwm LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 777,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 365,371 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 924,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 228,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 69.3% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

