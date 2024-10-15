Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 487,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,892,000 after acquiring an additional 45,366 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000.

RPG opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

