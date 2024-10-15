Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,278 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Block were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Block from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. William Blair upgraded Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,715,608.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Roelof Botha bought 434,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,932. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Block Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Block stock opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.49. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.