Mather Group LLC. Sells 400 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 45.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CGW opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average of $57.58.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

