Mather Group LLC. Sells 403 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in National Grid by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 37,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,096,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in National Grid by 17.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 480,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:NGG opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.59.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

