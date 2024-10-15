Mather Group LLC. Sells 851 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,617.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Baird R W lowered shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DexCom

DexCom Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.