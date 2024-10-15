Mather Group LLC. Sells 973 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 619,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,825,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1912 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

