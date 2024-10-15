Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:MMKT opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25.

