Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,363.75.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.4 %

MTD opened at $1,456.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,423.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1,392.27. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.