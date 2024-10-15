Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,363.75.
Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International
In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.4 %
MTD opened at $1,456.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,423.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1,392.27. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mettler-Toledo International
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
