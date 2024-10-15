MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 5.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 62.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 6.3% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 23.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,404.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,575 shares of company stock worth $303,660. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $112.63 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $147.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.32 and its 200-day moving average is $121.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised MKS Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.09.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

