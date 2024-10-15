Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Natera were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,280,000 after purchasing an additional 588,147 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 13.6% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,034,000 after buying an additional 532,874 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 295.9% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 656,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,063,000 after acquiring an additional 490,822 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 257.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 651,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,553,000 after acquiring an additional 469,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth $33,938,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $133.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

In related news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,732.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,637 shares in the company, valued at $11,950,066.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $53,592.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,314,693.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,732.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,950,066.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,242 shares of company stock worth $5,426,901. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

