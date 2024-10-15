Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 119.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,280,000 after buying an additional 588,147 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Natera by 674.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 47,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 40,928 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Natera by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of Natera stock opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $133.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.69. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $277,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,123,245.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $277,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $22,123,245.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,732.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,950,066.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,242 shares of company stock worth $5,426,901. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

