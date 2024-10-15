Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Stake Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Neumora Therapeutics were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,354,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $8,715,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 661,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 456,207 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,924,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,206,000 after buying an additional 371,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 194,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NMRA. HC Wainwright began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Insider Activity at Neumora Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 31,642 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $372,742.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,871.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neumora Therapeutics news, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $83,500.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 322,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,719.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 31,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $372,742.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,871.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,489 shares of company stock worth $1,151,258 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMRA opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Equities research analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neumora Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Recommended Stories

