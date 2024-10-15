Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Newell Brands by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NWL. Citigroup cut Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.91.

Newell Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.89%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

