Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,780,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401,526 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,121 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,116 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,103,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,021,000 after purchasing an additional 815,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $202.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $214.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.83.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

