Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,780.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 177,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,300,000 after buying an additional 198,936 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,726,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,810,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, CEO Frank D. Lee purchased 8,264 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,186.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $136,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.82. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $759.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $178.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

See Also

