PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 904,136 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,630,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,083,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.91.

NYSE PD opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.06.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $53,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,588.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $53,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,588.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,246 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $113,177.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,924,284.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,450 shares of company stock valued at $906,262 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

