Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 639 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE AMN opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $80.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.63.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

