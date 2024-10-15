Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 5,016 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,948,000 after buying an additional 66,419 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 88,096 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 20.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 270,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after buying an additional 45,555 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth about $11,438,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 3.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 143,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS FJUN opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $666.43 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

