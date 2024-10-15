Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 36.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 275,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,605,000 after purchasing an additional 72,924 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 75.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,179,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

ACHC opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.