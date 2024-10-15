Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.26% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,547,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

AUGW stock opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

