Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Cameco stock opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 133.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

