Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $207,000 in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,833,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,860,000 after purchasing an additional 791,818 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,096,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,064,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,729,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 2,353.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 252,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 242,414 shares during the period.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.