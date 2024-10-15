Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $207,000 in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,833,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,860,000 after purchasing an additional 791,818 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,096,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,064,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,729,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 2,353.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 252,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 242,414 shares during the period.
Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
