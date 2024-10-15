Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $218,000 in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 368.1% in the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DEHP stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $28.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $196.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

