Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $233,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,058,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 89.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 33,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $130.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $130.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.10.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

