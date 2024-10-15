Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 314,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 36,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of RWJ stock opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
