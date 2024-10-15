Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 314,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 36,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RWJ stock opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.