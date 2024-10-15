Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $579.47 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $579.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $556.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.