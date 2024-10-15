Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after purchasing an additional 905,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,015,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,932,000 after purchasing an additional 180,928 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 29,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $40.11.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at $51,541,593.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,541,593.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,190 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $383,257.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,660.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,190 shares of company stock valued at $5,210,726 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

