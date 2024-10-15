Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after buying an additional 524,503 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $796,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,272.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 104,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 96,791 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $151.30 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.60 and a fifty-two week high of $152.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.