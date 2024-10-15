Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 858 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 20,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $111.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $137.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 10.10%. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,707.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.14.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

