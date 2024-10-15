Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $218,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IBB opened at $145.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.43. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.